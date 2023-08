Changing Hands Bookstore’s Phoenix location, 300 W. Camelback Rd., will host an educator appreciation night event Friday, Aug. 4.

The bookstore will celebrate the Valley’s educators and honor their hard work by offering a 20 percent storewide discount, free refreshments, free classroom swag and more. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. No RSVP is required.

For additional information, call 602-274-0067 or visit www.changinghands.com.