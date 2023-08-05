Now through Aug. 18, SRP invites qualifying Valley nonprofit organizations to apply for the chance to receive a solar system provided by the SRP Solar for Nonprofits program.

The Solar for Nonprofits program is funded by customers who contribute as little as $3 a month to the SRP Solar for Nonprofits program. Those who contribute are giving to a cause that helps reduce local carbon emissions and help nonprofits save on energy needed to run their business operations.

Since 2007, the program has awarded 54 solar systems to deserving Valley-based nonprofit organizations which SRP works to install. Collectively, the program has helped nonprofits save more than $1 million by providing renewable, emission-free energy for their buildings which powers a substantial portion of their operations.

The 2023 SRP Solar for Nonprofits recipients will be announced and notified by mid-September and will each receive a free solar energy system complete with installation, and two years of free solar system maintenance from SRP. Additional information can be found at www.srpnet.com/account/donate/solar-nonprofits. Customers interested in donating to this program can do so through their SRP MyAccount or by calling 602-236-8888.