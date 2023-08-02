Phoenix Art Museum (PhxArt) announced in July that the institution will partner with Conceptually Social, a Phoenix-based food and beverage solutions company, to create a new on-site restaurant experience for PhxArt visitors and Valley residents. The new restaurant will be located in the previous Palette Restaurant space overlooking the Museum’s Dorrance Sculpture Garden and is scheduled to open in early 2024.

The restaurant’s official concept, branding, and menu will be announced on a later date. In the interim period, a café experience named Temporary will launch Aug. 2 in the Museum’s JPMorgan Chase Lobby. Temporary will feature coffee, sandwiches, salads, and pastries and will be accessible to museum visitors only. Vegan and gluten-free options will be available.

Conceptually Social has roots in downtown Phoenix, with their first restaurant concept The Dressing Room. Today, the company owns and operates The Larry and Kaizen inside the historic Lawrence Building in the Phoenix Warehouse District. Conceptually Social’s catering division executes daily corporate catering on-site at several large technology firms and academic institutions. The team also caters high-end weddings, exclusive dinners, and multi-day events.

Learn more at www.phxart.org or www.conceptuallysocial.com.