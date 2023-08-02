Bobby Lieb, whose name has become synonymous with North Central Phoenix real estate has joined Launch | Compass Real Estate as partner and associate broker.

Consistently one of the top-selling realtors in North Central Phoenix since 2001, Lieb has served the market since 1991 and has ranked in the Top 5 Performing Realtors both locally and nationally every year since 2011. Having witnessed the growth and transformation of Central Phoenix since 1978, he draws upon his extensive experience and established network in the area to deliver for his clients.

Lieb says that he is “thrilled to join and work with a collaborative team of the most experienced and preeminent Realtors in Arizona real estate,” adding that the transaction with Launch | Compass strengthened his decision considering Compass’ systems and digital tools, a commitment to innovation, up-to-the-second database of off-market properties, and ultimately providing clients access to the finest opportunities available.

Launch joined Compass, a tech-enabled real estate brokerage, in April 2023 and is a full-service brokerage based in Scottsdale with approximately 325 full time professional agents. They have three offices: Old Town Scottsdale, Pinnacle Peak and a new office in North Central Phoenix, which Lieb will manage, together with a collective group of agents who live and work in Phoenix and who he says are “dedicated to providing unparalleled representation to home buyers, home sellers, investors, and developers.”

The North Central Phoenix office, which is expected to be open in August, is located at 5225 N. Central Ave., Suite 108. Visit www.azhomes.com or www.centralphx.com to learn more.