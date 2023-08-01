Hello, North Central Neighbors!

We hope you’re handling the record-breaking temps we’ve been experiencing. With the unrelenting heat, people can get cranky (guilty) but it’s a part of desert living and finding ways to cope is key. As we head toward Labor Day, how will you chill out and handle the heat this month? I would love to hear from you!

It’s important to recognize that while many of us can escape to air-conditioned homes and offices, many cannot. Maricopa County has set up emergency heat relief shelters across the Valley (https://hrn.azmag.gov/#/map) and can help residents with rent, utilities and HVAC repair (http://maricopa.gov/helpwithbills).

On the cover, we explore the cool art along the Valley Metro light rail, focusing on the Northwest Extension Phase II, which will extend the line from 19th and Dunlap avenues to a new elevated station at the former Metrocenter Mall. You also can read an update on yet another new residential development along Central Avenue.

For our August Café Chat, Marjorie Rice dipped into Lylo Swim Club at Rise Uptown Hotel and spoke with Greg Zanotti. They have a new menu, as do a handful of other area restaurants — read more in Food for Thought.

Finally, a reminder that this month ushers in a new school year. Please keep an eye out for the kiddos and stopped school busses, and be mindful of your speed in school zones. Stay safe out there, and enjoy our August issue!

All my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net