Pictured by row:
On the cover: Ride the light rail, explore the art and Young the Giant perform at Arizona Financial Theatre (On the Town, page 35);
Platform 18 recognized as “Best Bar” (page 39), AHS Pet of the Month, Korvo (page 14) and Café Chat: Dive into decadence at Lylo Swim Club (page 37);
Funding supports back-to-school program (page 4) and On the cover: Canalside mixed-use clears Alhambra VPC

Hello, North Central Neighbors!

We hope you’re handling the record-breaking temps we’ve been experiencing. With the unrelenting heat, people can get cranky (guilty) but it’s a part of desert living and finding ways to cope is key. As we head toward Labor Day, how will you chill out and handle the heat this month? I would love to hear from you!

It’s important to recognize that while many of us can escape to air-conditioned homes and offices, many cannot. Maricopa County has set up emergency heat relief shelters across the Valley (https://hrn.azmag.gov/#/map) and can help residents with rent, utilities and HVAC repair (http://maricopa.gov/helpwithbills).

On the cover, we explore the cool art along the Valley Metro light rail, focusing on the Northwest Extension Phase II, which will extend the line from 19th and Dunlap avenues to a new elevated station at the former Metrocenter Mall. You also can read an update on yet another new residential development along Central Avenue.

For our August Café Chat, Marjorie Rice dipped into Lylo Swim Club at Rise Uptown Hotel and spoke with Greg Zanotti. They have a new menu, as do a handful of other area restaurants — read more in Food for Thought.

Finally, a reminder that this month ushers in a new school year. Please keep an eye out for the kiddos and stopped school busses, and be mindful of your speed in school zones. Stay safe out there, and enjoy our August issue!

All my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net

