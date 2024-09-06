Arizona Art Alliance will host its fifth annual Unspoken: Survivor Stories exhibition this month, featuring artwork by visual artists who have been affected by suicide. This exhibit provides a platform for survivors of suicide loss and suicide attempts to share their stories and raise awareness during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The exhibition, which runs Sept. 7-29 at The Mood Room, will showcase original two- and three-dimensional works, including painting, drawing, photography, digital art, collage, sculpture and group art projects. The curators of the exhibit are David L. Bradley and Tess Mosko Scherer of Arizona Art Alliance and Kristel Nielsen of Your Art Your Story.

The Mood Room is located at 3121 N. 3rd Ave., Suite 100. For additional information, visit www.moodroomphx.com or www.azartalliance.com.