The city of Phoenix’s Neighborhood College, a one-of-a-kind collaboration of workshops and hands-on learning experiences brought to residents by multiple city departments, will offer two learning opportunities in September.

First up is Paint Sprayer Training. Residents are invited to learn how to keep neighborhoods graffiti-free by using a paint sprayer, (which you can rent for free after completing the workshop), tour the warehouse, and see other tools and supplies available. The meeting will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8-10 a.m. at the Neighborhood Services Department West facility, 3324 W Flower St.

To register, call 602-534-4444 and press option 3.

Block Watch Grant Boot Camp will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This training will provide basic information to new groups thinking about applying for a Block Watch Grant. Topics to be covered: Who can apply for a grant and criteria, do’s and don’ts of Block Watch grant writing; and how Block Watch funds can be used. The event will be held online via Webex and in person at the Washington Activity Center, 2240 W. Citrus Way.

For additional information and to register, contact Ray Yocopis at ray.yocopis@phoenix.gov.

Learn more about the Neighborhood Services Department at www.phoenix.gov/nsd.