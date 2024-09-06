The Greater Phoenix Chamber and Cox Communications will present Economic Outlook 2025, an annual economic forecast event.

During the event, attendees will hear a keynote presentation on the global and national economies by Steve Wyett, chief investment strategist for BOK Financial. Following the keynote presentation, a panel of experts will dive into Arizona’s economy, covering important topics such as the housing market, the local workforce, potential implications of the election on the economy and more.

The event will be held Friday, Sept. 13, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, 7575 E. Princess Dr. For additional information or to register, visit www.phoenixchamber.com and click on the “Events” link.