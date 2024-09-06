In mid-August, the City of Phoenix Planning and Development Department’s Historic Preservation Office announced the return of grant money availability that could help residents with their historic home rehabilitation costs.

The program provides funding for exterior work on homes that are in city-designated historic districts or individually listed on the city’s historic property register. The program reimburses owners on a 50/50 matching basis for pre-approved work with grant funding between $5,000 and $20,000 per project. In exchange for receiving financial assistance, the property owner agrees to sell the city a conservation easement to protect the historic character of the property’s exteriors.

Applications for this round of funding are due by Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 5 p.m. In addition, a virtual grant workshop will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. A WebEx meeting link will be provided on the city of Phoenix Historic Preservation Office website approximately 48 hours before the workshop begins. The workshop will also be recorded so it can be viewed afterward, with a link provided on the Historic Preservation website.

For more information, visit www.phoenix.gov/pdd/historic-preservation/exterior-rehab-assistance.