Scorpius Dance Theatre invites residents to celebrate 25 years of dance (1999-2024) in Phoenix and abroad with a special showcase event.

Hosted at Herberger Theater Center Oct. 17-19, the performance will feature popular and iconic Scorpius works by artistic director and choreographer Lisa Starry and troupe dancers. Learn more about Scorpius Dance Theatre at www.scorpiusdance.com.

The Herberger is located at 222 E. Monroe St. in downtown Phoenix. For tickets or information, call 602-252-8497 or visit www.herbergertheater.org.