Valley of the Sun United Way announced in early August a $210,000 grant by the NBA Foundation in support of the organization’s Pathways to Economic Opportunity program, which supports young Black and Latina women throughout Maricopa County.

Many Black and Latina women often lack access to the same opportunities as their white peers, the nonprofit says, putting them at a distinct disadvantage when starting their careers. This disparity contributes to a significant national wealth gap where Black women earn $0.66 and Latinas earn $0.52 for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. In Arizona, this equates to $19,156 less income annually for Black women and $25,511 less each year for Latinas.

Pathways to Economic Opportunity works with women ages 16-29 to close the gender and race wealth gaps by providing job-skills training and upskilling, access to mentorships, internships and apprenticeships, financial literacy workshops and other opportunities. Led by Valley of the Sun United Way, the program is facilitated in partnership with Chicanos Por La Causa, the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation, Pipeline AZ, Year Up Arizona and YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix.

The Pathways to Economic Opportunity program team is currently recruiting for mentors and mentees for the upcoming 2024-25 cohort. For more information, visit www.vsuw.org/pathways.