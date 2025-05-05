Mary Muñoz Encinas, an education, arts and sustainability professional will present an art history lecture focusing on John Everett Millais. With dual bachelor’s degrees in Sustainability and Art History from Arizona State University, she creates tailored learning experiences that engage communities in meaningful conversations around the intersections of art, environment, and society.

Attendees will discover the artistry of Millais, a founding member of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood whose work re-defined Victorian painting. This lecture will explore Millais’ innovative approach to color, detail and storytelling, from the ethereal beauty of “Ophelia” to the poignant realism of “The Order of Release.” Tracing his journey from a rebellious young artist to one of Britain’s most celebrated painters, uncover how Millais blended emotion, nature and narrative to create some of the most enduring images of the 19th century.

The event will be held Thursday, May 8, 5:30-7 p.m. at Shemer Art Center, 5005 E. Camelback Road. The cost is $15. For information, call 602-262-4727 or visit www.shemerartcenter.org/happenings/lectures.

