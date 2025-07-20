In June, nonprofit Arizona Pet Project (AZPP) announced the expansion of its partnership with Keys to Change, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families in crisis. Building on two successful years of collaboration, AZPP has rented dedicated office space in the Lodestar Day Center and will now provide a full-time social worker to enhance its comprehensive services available at the Keys to Change campus near downtown Phoenix.

The expansion of this relationship aligns with AZPP’s mission to strengthen the human-animal bond and ensure that people facing hardship can keep their beloved pets by their side. In 2024 alone, AZPP’s services at Keys to Change supported 337 clients with essential needs, including pet vaccines, wellness checks, food and supplies.

The total number of people experiencing homelessness in January in Maricopa County was 9,734 with approximately 20 percent owning pets, AZPP said.

“These animals provide critical emotional support and companionship, often serving as their owners’ only source of unconditional love and safety,” AZPP said in a press release announcing the expansion. “Yet, they also create barriers to accessing services such as shelters, legal assistance, or healthcare. One in five unsheltered individuals will forgo a shelter bed if their pet cannot join them.”

Leanna Taylor, CEO of AZPP added, “By embedding a veterinary social worker at Keys to Change, we’re ensuring that families receive the resources and advocacy they need to stabilize while maintaining their connection to their pets.”

To learn more, visit www.azpetproject.org.

