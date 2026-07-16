HonorHealth announced in mid-June that chief executive officer Todd LaPorte will transition from his role in March 2027 following more than a decade of leadership. The HonorHealth board of directors has named John Neil, MD, MMM, current executive vice president, chief physician executive and chief strategy officer, as his successor.

As part of a planned leadership transition, Neil will assume the role of president immediately, prior to becoming CEO on March 1, 2027. LaPorte will remain CEO until that date, after which he will serve as a strategic advisor to the CEO.

LaPorte’s tenure has been defined by strong growth, innovation and a deep commitment to advancing healthcare in the communities HonorHealth serves, the organization said.

“John is a highly respected leader who understands our mission, our people and our communities,” said Mike Welborn, HonorHealth board chair. “He has served the medical mission of this community in some capacity for the past 27 years, and his leadership will ensure continuity while driving continued innovation and growth.”

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.