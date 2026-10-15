In September, Fresh Start Women’s Foundation announced the promotion of Central Phoenix resident Ashley Finch to vice president of Community and Client Engagement. Finch joined Fresh Start in 2019 as volunteer and outreach manager, and the promotion recognizes her leadership in strengthening programs, expanding community partnerships and improving how women access and engage with Fresh Start’s services, the organization said.

In her new role, Finch will provide executive leadership for Fresh Start’s programs, client engagement, and community partnership initiatives. She will guide teams responsible for delivering programs and connecting women with the organization’s resources while cultivating partnerships that expand the organization’s reach and impact.

Fresh Start’s mission is to provide access and resources that help women achieve self-sufficiency and use their strength to thrive. The organization’s ultimate vision is to create unlimited opportunities for women. For over three decades, the nonprofit has supported more than 65,000 Arizona women, serving more than 5,000 women each year who are 18 years and older. Sixty-two percent are single mothers, 67 percent make an annual income less than $25K, and 68 percent are domestic violence survivors.

For more information, visit www.freshstartwomen.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.