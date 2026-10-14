The Sunnyslope High School Viking Parent Club is hosting its annual homecoming tailgate party on Friday, Oct. 23. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. in the cafeteria and wrap up at 7 p.m. so that attendees can get to the homecoming football game.

The homecoming parade will start at 6 p.m. from the Sunnyslope Pool parking lot, head east on Dunlap, enter the east school parking lot and then do a lap around the football field.

Half-time performances will include the marching band, homecoming court and cheerleaders. Fireworks will be launched after each touchdown, and “S” mountain will be ablaze with road flairs at the end of the game.

“Sunnyslope High School is a staple and anchor to the Sunnyslope community,” said Sarah Fluke, Homecoming Tailgate chair. “Participating in this event helps continue to strengthen the students and teachers that give so much to our community. Living in Sunnyslope drives my passion to chair this event and make it successful so our community continues to thrive.”

The Viking Parent Club is an active parent group that works diligently throughout the year to raise money for Sunnyslope High School and this event is no exception. As the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year, they raise money by selling tickets for the catered dinner (Miracle Mile Deli), selling raffle tickets and Sunnyslope spirit wear as well as a silent auction.

All money raised from the event will go back to Sunnyslope High School through grants for teachers, student programs, and staff appreciation events. This year’s fundraising goal is $25,000.

Visit www.vikingparentclub.com/homecoming-tailgate for additional event details, or reach out to Fluke at homecoming@vikingparentclub.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.