Regardless of the temperature outside and whether the leaves have begun to turn, when the calendar turns, Phoenix residents are ready to greet the fall season. With that in mind, two Valley spots are celebrating the season by bringing fall flavors to their menu for a limited time.

32 Shea kicked off pumpkin season in August weeks before the calendar caught up, inviting guests to trade triple-digit temperatures for cozy fall flavors. As October rolls around, guests can continue to enjoy a rotating selection of pumpkin-inspired menu items designed to celebrate the flavors of fall.

Seasonal coffee drinks include the Pumpkin Loaf Latte, an espresso drink with pumpkin, white chocolate, toasted marshmallow sweet cream, honey and crunchy pumpkin wafers, and the Brown Butter Latte, made with house-made brown butter syrup, salted caramel sweet cream and Belvita cookie crumbles. Coffee drink prices vary by size.

Cocktails include the Spiced Pumpkin Espresso Martini, featuring reposado tequila, Borghetti coffee liqueur, spiced pumpkin syrup, Polynesian Kiss bitters and fresh espresso, finished with cinnamon and salt, and The Chai Tai, a tropical-inspired cocktail blending Bacardi rum, Zaya rum, triple sec, pineapple juice, lime juice and chai orgeat.

Pumpkin season continues at 32 Shea, 10626 N. 32nd St. through Oct. 31. For additional information, call 602-867-7432 or visit www.32shea.com.

Based in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts now has three locations in the Valley, including in North Central at 5709 N. 7th St. To celebrate the fall season, all three locations will offer fall donuts and drinks through Nov. 29.

On the menu patrons will find Pistachio Crumb Raised, Pumpkin Cream Cheese or Cinnamon Crumb Raised donuts. The fall drinks include Pumpkin Pie Latte and Cafe Pumpkin Pistachio Latte, available either iced or hot.

Learn more about Randy’s by visiting www.randysdonuts.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.