The American Red Cross continues to urge donors of all blood types to act now and make an appointment to give blood or platelets amid the ongoing national blood crisis. Just three additional donors at every blood drive could help further stabilize the blood supply and ensure patients continue receiving lifesaving care, the organization said.

Since issuing only the second blood crisis in Red Cross history in late July, thousands of generous donors have stepped up to help save lives. At the same time, the blood supply remains under severe pressure, especially as communities head into the busy holiday season.

Book an appointment to give blood by visiting www.redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or by using the Blood Donor App. Those who are unable to donate can still make an impact by encouraging eligible friends, family members and colleagues to give blood.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.