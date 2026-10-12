Boxes of school supplies helped students at Maryland School begin the academic year prepared and confident, thanks to the generosity of employees at Abrazo Central Campus, who recently donated back-to-school necessities to support the school’s K-8 students.

The annual school supply drive is a longstanding tradition for Abrazo Central employees and reflects their ongoing commitment to strengthening community partnerships and supporting educational success in the neighborhoods they serve, the company said.

“Every notebook, pencil and classroom supply represents encouragement, opportunity and support for a student,” said LaQuelle Huff, an Abrazo Central Campus employee who helped lead the effort and delivered the boxes to students in August. “Giving back is part of who we are, and this initiative reflects the compassion and commitment our employees bring to the community every day,” she said.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.