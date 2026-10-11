North Mountain Visitor Center will play host to the second annual Festival in the Mountains. The festival is a community event and a fundraiser for the Save Our Mountains Foundation (SOMF), whose mission is to acquire and preserve land to assist in the expansion of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve. Running Nov. 6-8, the weekend is shaping up to be fun for the whole family, organizers said.

On Friday night, from 4-9 p.m., the festivities kick off with Pat McMahon, the beloved entertainer best known for “The Wallace and Ladmo Show,” whose decades in television, radio and community life have made him a true Arizona icon. McMahon will share his story and the remarkable journey that shaped the Valley’s history and character.

Throughout the weekend – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday – enjoy live music from local favorites Glen Gardner, Eric Ramsey, George & Georgia, Mark Bishop Evans and Nancy Elliot. Attendees can also join guided hikes, check out geology demos, and keep the kids busy with desert-themed story times and crafts, plus bring your pup along to see who wins the Dog Costume Contest.

Get a jump on holiday shopping at the Market, where shoppers will find unique jewelry, ceramics, children’s books, ornaments, plus photography and art. Local artisans, crafters or vendors interested in participating in the Market, should email finance@saveourmountains.org.

Coffee and baked goods will be available to enjoy while browsing. Rattlesnake Garage will also be on hand on Saturday morning, offering the chance to safely meet some desert creatures up close, and in addition to a silent auction with fun baskets and valuable items up for bid, residents can enter a drawing for a Dierks Bentley autographed guitar.

SOMF supports the Mountains Preserve with education, conservation, and research and maintain operations at the North Mountain Visitor Center in collaboration with the city of Phoenix. The North Mountain Visitor Center is open daily and is located at 12950 N. 7th St.

For more information, visit https://northmountainvisitorcenter.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.