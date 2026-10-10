Fiddler’s Dream will host “Harvest Home: An Intergenerational Celebration of Music, Dance & Tradition” on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2-4 p.m. at 1702 E. Glendale Ave. The free community concert will bring internationally acclaimed violinist, fiddler, flutist and storyteller Arvel Bird together with Irish fiddler Kate Rose and multi-genre guitarist Armand Ramirez at the venue.

Bird brings together his Native American and Celtic heritage in a remarkable mix of Celtic, folk, rock, Indigenous musical traditions, Native flute, virtuoso fiddle and storytelling. A four-time Indiana State Fiddle Champion and former touring musician with Glen Campbell, he has performed from the Grand Ole Opry to Royal Albert Hall and the Smithsonian.

Rose and Ramirez bring Celtic fiddle, guitar, storytelling, dance and a highly participatory approach. Harvest Home celebrates the Celtic harvest season and the older tradition of gathering across generations through music, stories and dance.

“We want people of all ages to feel welcome – not simply to listen, but to join the fun,” organizers said.

This event is part of the nonprofit Fiddler’s Dream’s Wild Phoenix Concert Series and is supported in part by the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture. All ages and generations are welcome to attend the free event; donations will be accepted.

Learn more at www.fiddlersdream.org or by calling 602-997-9795.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.