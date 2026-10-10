Retired federal employees are invited to a health insurance fair, and the general public is invited to attend “Tax Update 2026” – both events are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave.

The free annual health insurance event is sponsored by the Sunnyslope Chapter 1686 of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees). All health insurance companies are invited to provide their health plan information. A welcome will be held at 11 a.m., followed by health insurance briefings from noon to 1 p.m. A NARFE chapter meeting will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Organizers say that October is an excellent time for the public to review their tax situation and learn about tax changes. Michael Calisi, CPA, Calisi Financial, Phoenix and Scottsdale, will speak from 10 to 11 a.m.

To ensure adequate seating, leave a message by Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 602-799-9480 if you are planning to attend the Tax Update and/or the Health Fair. Questions about the event are welcome at caroleenculbertson@earthlink.net or claudehc@yahoo.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.