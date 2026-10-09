As Valleylife celebrates 79 years of service in Arizona, the organization is gearing up for its 35th annual charitable golf tournament, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23, at Palmbrook Golf Club.

The tournament will bring golfers, sponsors and community partners together to raise awareness and funds supporting lifelong opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Golfers will have a chance to win a $25,000 hole-in-one prize, along with prizes, raffles and awards.

Valleylife primarily serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, providing the life skills, education and support they need to build confidence, independence and the ability to lead healthy, fulfilling lives. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Valleylife Foundation and help support these programs.

A significant measure of the organization’s vocational impact is the 60 adult members of Valleylife that have been successfully placed in careers, helping individuals pursue meaningful employment and greater independence.

To register for the golf tournament or to support the organization through sponsorship opportunities, visit www.valleylifeaz.org/events or call 602-331-2414.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.