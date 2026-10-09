The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting Valley drivers that closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along several freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend, Oct. 9-12. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 75th and 51st avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 12) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 ramps closed at Bell Road, Union Hills Drive and the “Texas U-turn” ramp near Union Hills Drive. Detour : Consider using Union Hills Drive to connect with Loop 101 at 51st or 35th avenues.

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 12) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 ramps closed at Bell Road, Union Hills Drive and the “Texas U-turn” ramp near Union Hills Drive. Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Arizona Avenue and Gilbert Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 12) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps closed at Price, Dobson and Alma School roads. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 HOV ramp closed. Detour : Consider using Chandler Boulevard or Germann Road to connect with Loop 202.

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 12) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps closed at Price, Dobson and Alma School roads. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 HOV ramp closed. Northbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and Glendale Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 12) for pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps closed at McDowell and Thomas roads. Detour : Consider using 16th or 24th streets.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 12) for pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps closed at McDowell and Thomas roads.

Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.