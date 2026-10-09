The days are getting (relatively) cooler, the nights are getting longer, and the veil, as they say, is growing thin. Spooky Season is upon us, and we have harvested an eclectic collection of Halloween-themed events brought to you by our favorite cultural institutions.

If you’re looking for fun for the whole gang, the Arizona Science Center is hosting its annual Skele-bration from Oct. 24-31. Take part in fun activities, daring demonstrations and fun for the whole family. Costumes are encouraged, and all is available with the price of admission (www.azscience.org). But first, head over to the Desert Botanical Garden for Family Weekend at the Strange Garden Oct. 23 and 24. Encounter unicorns, propagate peculiar plants and visit the Witch’s Library for a free book. Dance the night away to live music and enjoy a variety of food trucks. All the fun is included with admission to the Garden, and every child 12 and under gets a pumpkin to take home (https://dbg.org).

Visit another garden on the far side of the world for Yokai Night at the Japanese Friendship Garden on Oct. 30. Explore a garden transformed after nightfall and encounter yokai, the spirits of Japanese legend. Learn about these shapeshifters, ghosts, demons, and tricksters through themed displays, performances and food. These eerie events are suitable for all ages (www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org).

For the more discerning spooks and specters, the Haunted Castle has returned to the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library. On select nights between Oct. 21-30, stroll the haunted grounds and dare to witness six interwoven plays adapted from terrifying Irish legends, presented by the Ronin Theatre Collaborative (www.azirish.org). If it’s 21 and over thrills and chills you crave, return to the (Desert Botanical) Strange Garden for Spirit Walk on Oct. 22 with SanTan Distillery. Sip cocktails, participate in the costume contest, and discover what spooky surprises are in store, all with the cost of a ticket. Music in the Garden kicks off their season on Oct. 30 with Traveler World Music, and costumes are encouraged.

And finally, on Oct. 23 the Arizona Science Center is hosting their monthly Science With a Twist. “The Paranormal Project: Where Science Meets Supernatural” explores the paranormal in pop culture and other strange phenomena with creepy activities and even creepier cocktails.

Find things to do in Phoenix throughout the month at www.northcentralnews.net/events.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.