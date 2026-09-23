Over 40 million visitors spent $13.4 billion in metro Phoenix last year, that is according to a 2025 Economic Impact of Visitors to Phoenix report generated by Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics Company, in July.

The report highlights a record-breaking year for visitor spending, continuing the trend of economic growth and benefits for both local businesses and residents, said marketing organization Visit Phoenix.

“This year’s growth is a testament to the momentum Greater Phoenix continues to build on,” said Ron Price, president and CEO of Visit Phoenix. “The data reflects our community’s investment in expanding global connections, welcoming new development and celebrating experiences that drive growth, reinforcing our destination’s strength even in years without a mega event. Visit Phoenix is proud to help connect more visitors to Greater Phoenix and contribute to our region’s rapidly evolving tourism economy.”

Tourism is a significant economic engine in metro Phoenix, generating billions of dollars in revenue, supporting thousands of jobs and helping local businesses thrive each year. Tourism Economics 2025 Economic Impact of Visitors to Phoenix Metro broke down the impact in numbers:

Greater Phoenix welcomed 47.7 million visitors last year;

Total visitor spending in 2025 reached a record-breaking $13.4 billion, averaging $36.6 million per day, while international visitation saw a slight decrease, direct spending per international visitor increased by 1.6%;

Visitors spent $13.4 billion in Phoenix in 2025, a 0.2% increase over the previous year;

Visitor activity supported 96,628 direct jobs in 2025, with another 51,473 jobs generated through indirect and induced impacts;

And visitor activity generated $3.5 billion in government revenue in 2025, including over $1.7 million in state and local taxes.

Learn more about the nonprofit Visit Phoenix online at www.visitphoenix.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.