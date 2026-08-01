Nothing is constant except change – a trite observation, perhaps, but one that has been rattling around in my head this last month as the team at North Central News worked on one last issue together.

If you read Tara’s letter (page 4), you know that after 27 years, the paper has been sold. We are not going away, the September issue will come out, and we hope to be here for many years to come. But we will continue without our founder, Tara, and the glue that has held our office together for more than a decade, Janice. And, of course, everyone’s favorite office mascot, Abby.

Working at a community newspaper is a lot like being a part of a family. We care about the neighborhoods that we cover and the people who live in them. And we care about one another. I’m not going to lie…this hurts.

However, North Central is my community, too, and I am committed to continuing to cover the neighborhood news that matters and voicing your concerns to city leaders and the broader community. And while I can’t speak for our sales manager, Joanne, I know that she will keep bringing her A game in support of our dedicated advertisers, to whom we are grateful.

I have never liked goodbyes. So, Tara and Janice, until next time, thank you for everything you have done for us and for the North Central community. And to you, our neighbors, thank you for your readership and your continued support as we travel this journey together.

Until next month, all my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

editor@northcentralnews.net

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.