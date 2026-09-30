Siblings John and Lisa Coughlin know exactly what Sunnyslope families face. They lived it.

“We grew up in a lower-income household,” said John, a 2003 Sunnyslope High School graduate. “My parents made sure we had the necessities – and a little bit more. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how hard it can be for families.”

The siblings, along with their parents, Sylvia and John Sr., wanted to do something for the neighborhood children. They raised money to provide nearly 30 bikes for an inner-city church.

The donations increased, and so did the number of bikes. In late 2025, the family’s organization, Arizona in Action, became an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit. That same year, Arizona in Action purchased 110 bikes for the Sunnyslope Youth Center. About 300 children attended, so a lottery system was used.

This year’s goal is 500 bikes, which will be purchased during Black Friday sales, as usual.

“That’s where you’re going to get the best bang for your buck,” John said. “When we have all brand-new bikes, kids don’t feel like they have to pick from one that’s better than the other. They’re just all the same bikes.”

To help raise funds, Arizona in Action is hosting Boots & Bikes, a country‑themed event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Driftwoods, 9832 N. 7th St. The entertainment is DJ Kate Scratch Fever, as well as a silent auction, raffles and donation opportunities. General admission tickets are $60 at https://bit.ly/bootsandbikes.

Silent auction items include an Airbnb stay in Flagstaff, Wildlife World Zoo passes, golf rounds, winery donations, and packages featuring local restaurants and activities.

“We’re still gathering everything,” John said. “Most of it will be auction items.”

More importantly, Lisa said, Boots & Bikes is a chance for Arizona in Action to introduce itself to the wider community.

The organization is still small, but the community response has been powerful. Lisa helps run nearly every aspect of the nonprofit, and the effort truly spans generations. Sylvia; John’s daughter, Harper (a Sunnyslope High School student), his wife, Lauren; Lisa’s son, Jayden Carbajal, and a circle of longtime friends all pitch in.

Among the volunteers is Britton Sanchez, who watched the organization grow from a simple holiday drop-off into a full-fledged nonprofit with long-term plans.

“I was so impressed with what they were able to accomplish with just a few texts, emails and social media posts,” she said.

Having grown up visiting the Sunnyslope Community Center, she immediately connected with its mission. When John mentioned he was forming a nonprofit, she offered to help with fundraising and sponsorships.

“Volunteering is my passion,” Sanchez said. “I know firsthand what this means to the kids Arizona in Action serves.”

Lisa is proud of her family’s accomplishments.

“My brother, John, eventually turned that effort into an official nonprofit,” said Lisa, a 2000 Sunnyslope High School graduate. “It’s been so cool watching it grow from our family pitching in to now having friends, volunteers, local businesses, donors and community partners jump in with us.”

John and Lisa work full-time jobs and take care of family. John said the mission keeps him grounded.

“It’s still important to me to keep going with this thing we’ve been doing,” he said. “Whatever we have to figure out, we make sure to figure it out so we can get these bikes to the kids.”

As Arizona in Action grows, the vision expands beyond bikes. The team hopes to develop additional initiatives that support Arizona kids and families who need a little extra help. And for John, the heart of it remains simple.

“If we can get kids outside, active, and feeling like someone cares about them, then we’re doing something right,” he said.

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