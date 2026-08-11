The Lura Turner Homes 31st annual Golf Tournament will be held Friday, Sept. 11, at Grand Canyon University Golf Course, 5902 W. Indian School Road.

The shotgun start is at 6:30 a.m.; cost per player is $200 through Aug. 15; $225 afterwards. All proceeds benefit the special needs residents of Lura Turner Homes for Developmentally Disabled Adults, founded in Phoenix in 1965 by Methodist deaconess Lura Turner.

For details, visit www.luraturnerhomes.org or call 602-943-4789.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.