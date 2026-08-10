The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising Phoenix area drivers to plan for nightly and weekend lane restrictions and ramp closures for diamond grinding work as part of the State Route 51 pavement rehabilitation project between Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) and Shea Boulevard:

Weeknight Lane Restrictions (Aug. 11-14)

The following lane restrictions and ramp closures will be in place nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Tuesday, Aug. 11, and ending Thursday morning, Aug. 13: Northbound SR 51 will be narrowed to one lane between Colter Street (north of Camelback Road) and Bethany Home Road Southbound SR 51 will be narrowed to two lanes between 32nd Street and Glendale Avenue The northbound SR 51 on-ramp at Colter Street/18th Street and off-ramp at Bethany Home Road will be closed The southbound SR 51 on- and off-ramps at Glendale Avenue and Bethany Home Road

Southbound SR 51 will be narrowed to two lanes between Northern Avenue and Bethany Home Road from 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, to 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14. The following ramps will be CLOSED at this time:

The southbound SR 51 on- and off-ramps at Bethany Home Road

Weekend Lane Restrictions (Aug. 14-17)

Southbound SR 51 will be narrowed to one lane between Bethany Home and Indian School roads from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17. The following ramps will be CLOSED at this time: The southbound SR 51 off-ramps at Camelback and Indian School roads The southbound SR 51 on-ramp at Highland Avenue



Ongoing Long-Term Lane Restrictions

Northbound SR 51 is narrowed to two lanes from Highland Avenue to Camelback Road for approximately seven weeks. The restrictions began the morning of Monday, July 27, for pavement repair work NOTE : The northbound HOV and adjacent left lane are open for all traffic within the work zone, including during normally restricted rush hours. ADOT advises drivers to plan for delays during peak travel times approaching the work zone and to consider alternate routes, including northbound Interstate 17.



For more information about the SR 51, I-10 to Shea Boulevard Pavement Rehabilitation Project, visit www.azdot.gov/sr51-i-10-shea-pavement-rehab.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.