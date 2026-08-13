The Arizona Twirling Athletes Baton Twirling Corps is expanding its membership to boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 15 in the central and north Valley areas.

A special introductory session will begin the week of Aug. 24 at Rose Lane Elementary School, Madison Heights Elementary School, Sunnyslope Elementary School and Desert Foothills Jr. High. The eight-week training session will meet once a week for 45 minutes. The youth will be instructed by Becky Hewitt, director of the award-winning unit for the past 51 years.

A number of skills will be included in the program, including marching, dancing, gymnastics and baton twirling. The nonprofit performing unit can be seen in many local parades and performances this fall in the Valley, including the APS Electric Light Parade and the Fiesta Bowl Parade, where they perform with their winning parade float down Central Avenue. The corps also sponsors a special training camp for members during the month of June each year at the Wigwam Resort and competes each year at the Regional Twirling Competition in San Diego.

For times and registration fees, call Hewitt at 602-743-2681 or visit the organization’s website: www.arizonatwirlingathletes.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.