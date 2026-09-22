Arizona Biltmore invites Valley diners to step into an immersive dining experience where storytelling, culture and cuisine come together through 3D projection mapping. Le Petit Chef & Friends debuted as the resort’s new immersive dining show on Aug. 6 and will continue through December.

Join Le Petit Chef and culinary friends from Spain, Italy and Japan as they embark on a playful cooking competition inspired by the flavors of their homelands. Paired with a curated four-course menu, this one-of-a-kind dining experience transforms each course into an unforgettable journey, the resort says.

The journey begins in Spain, where Pequeña Maria serves the starter amid a playful miniature bullfight and colorful projections inspired by Gaudí and flamenco. Next, Piccolo Luciano transports guests to the Tuscan countryside with truffle and mushroom ravioli. France’s own Le Petit Chef takes center stage for the main course, using his inventive machine to prepare the meal, then Japan’s Chisano Takahiro closes the evening with a green tea matcha cake featuring a hint of wasabi. At the end of the experience, guests decide the winner by cheering for their favorite chef, with the loudest applause earning the coveted 24-carat Golden Chef’s Hat.

Explore the menu and book an experience online at www.arizonabiltmore.com/dining/le-petit-chef. Call 602-955-6600 for additional information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.