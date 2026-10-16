The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that overnight lane restrictions on State Route 347 between the City of Maricopa and Casa Blanca Road are scheduled this weekend for a pavement improvement project. No other restrictions or closures are reported. Drivers should consider using alternate routes if necessary while the following weekend restriction is in place:

SR 347 narrowed to one lane northbound between the City of Maricopa and Casa Blanca Road from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 17) and 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 18) for paving.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for additional information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.