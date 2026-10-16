The Sunnyslope community is invited to celebrate the Acacia Library’s historic status during an Oct. 24 event at the library (photo by Kathryn M. Miller).

The Sunnyslope Historical Society will partner with the Phoenix Public Library Acacia Branch to celebrate the library’s historic status during a public event to be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon at the library, 750 E. Townley Ave.

Designed by Bennie M. Gonzales Associates and opened to the public on Jan. 5, 1969, the 6,600-square-foot library was approved for Historic Preservation Overlay zoning by the Phoenix City Council at its Sept. 9 meeting.

For more information, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org/locations/acacia. Learn more about the Sunnyslope Historical Society and Museum at www.sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org.

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