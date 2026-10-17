The annual Sunnyslope Studio Tour returns Oct. 24-25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, showcasing 24 local fine artists at 11 unique home studios and creative spaces throughout the Sunnyslope area – from Northern Avenue to Peoria Avenue, and 19th Avenue to 18th Street.

Now celebrating its ninth year, this free, self-guided event offers the public a chance to explore a vibrant neighborhood, meet artists in their working studio and purchase original artwork directly from its source. And the impact of opening local workspaces to the neighborhood cannot be underestimated says Kris Kollasch, participating artist and event committee lead.

“Being involved in the studio tour has helped me connect to so many neighbors beyond the ones just next door,” said Kollasch. “By inviting them in to my creative space to see what the ‘crazy artist down the street’ is up to, I feel more connected to my neighborhood and to Sunnyslope as a whole. I’ve been able to watch kiddos grow up year after year as they come check out the art in my yard. It’s made a huge difference in our community.”

Unlike traditional arts festivals or gallery openings, this tour invites visitors directly into artists’ home studios to see where and how they work. Attendees can talk with artists about their creative process, view a wide body of work and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces – often at studio-direct prices.

“The Sunnyslope Studio Tour brings together a really diverse and eclectic mix of artists. It’s a special celebration of creativity that brings people together, encourages them to explore the area, and lets them see, firsthand, what makes Sunnyslope unique,” said artist and studio host Elissa Nowacki.

Artist Megan Jonas added, “I chose to live in Sunnyslope 16 years ago, knowing that there was a community of artists that had chosen the neighborhood for its unique place in Phoenix history. Since then, I have joined and started to help plan the Sunnyslope Studio Tour. It’s fun to welcome folks to view the art I created at my studio and hear their stories of living in Phoenix as they react to my drawings and paintings depicting the Phoenix city and landscape.”

With works ranging from $15 up to $5,000, the event also provides an opportunity to build or expand a fine art collection while directly investing in Phoenix’s working artists. Attendees can explore a wide range of mediums – including ceramics, blown glass, jewelry, painting, pastel, drawing, mixed media, monumental steel sculpture and public art.

Find a list of this year’s participating artists and a studio map online at www.sunnyslopestudiotour.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.