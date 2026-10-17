The Greater Phoenix Chamber invites members and residents at large to join them at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, 5350 E. Marriott Dr., Thursday, Oct. 29, as the organization celebrates the Valley’s exceptional businesswomen during the 39th Annual Athena Awards.

For nearly four decades, the awards program has honored inspiring leaders who make a lasting impact through their professional achievements, community involvement and commitment to helping others succeed.

This year’s Private Sector finalists are Kathy Gallowitz, LtCol, USAF, retired, Vanguard Veteran, LLC; Ann Meyers Drysdale, broadcaster, Olympian and Hall of Famer, Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury; Karrin Taylor Robson, Arizona Strategies; and Alexi Venneri, DAS Technology.

Public Sector finalists are Kim Despres, Circle the City; Fran Mallace, Make-A-Wish Arizona; Janice Palmer, Helios Education Foundation; and Donna Taylor, Beatitudes Campus.

Young Professional finalists are Nicole Campillo Penagos, Arizona Diamondbacks; Rachelle Giles, Goodman Schwartz Public Affairs; and Lauren Smith, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC).

Find additional information at www.phoenixchamber.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.