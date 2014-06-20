Pomelo at The Orchard adds brunch menu

October 2016
Pomelo, the full service restaurant at The Orchard PHX, announces its new brunch menu. Get your daily serving of eggs with decadent dishes like Florentine Benedict, Veggie Omelet or the Breakfast Pizza. And for those who like their breakfast with some southwest spice, there is the Chilaquiles and the Migas (no meat).
In addition to brunch items you can still enjoy non-breakfast food like the Grass-Fed Burgers and Wood-Fired Wings. Pomelo is serving brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.
The Orchard PHX is located at 7100 N 12th St. in Phoenix, between Northern and Glendale avenues. To view the complete Pomelo brunch menu, visit them on Facebook or www.PomeloPHX.com.
LucindaApril 2017 at 12:42 pm
Today my husband and I ate at Polemo for the first time and it was a delightful experience. The wait staff , Michael and Ethan, were friendly and very efficient. My husband throughly enjoyed his hamburger and my Polemo Benedict was excellent. We will definitely be returning.