Pomelo at The Orchard adds brunch menu

Pomelo, the full service restaurant at The Orchard PHX, announces its new brunch menu. Get your daily serving of eggs with decadent dishes like Florentine Benedict, Veggie Omelet or the Breakfast Pizza. And for those who like their breakfast with some southwest spice, there is the Chilaquiles and the Migas (no meat).

In addition to brunch items you can still enjoy non-breakfast food like the Grass-Fed Burgers and Wood-Fired Wings. Pomelo is serving brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.

The Orchard PHX is located at 7100 N 12th St. in Phoenix, between Northern and Glendale avenues. To view the complete Pomelo brunch menu, visit them on Facebook or www.PomeloPHX.com.