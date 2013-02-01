Free landscape watering workshops

The city of Phoenix Water Services Department hosts a free “Desert Lawn Care: Water Smart” workshop 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Burton Barr Library, 1221 N. Central Ave. Hear advice for maintaining a healthy, beautiful, and water-efficient lawn.

In addition, a “Landscape Watering 101” class will follow directly after, from 2:15-3:15 p.m. Learn how to properly water your landscape to save time and increase the health and beauty of your plants.

The programs are free and open to the public. To RSVP for either class, call 602-261-8367 or register online at https://www.phoenix.gov/waterservices, and click on the “Conservation Workshops” tab.