History museum closes for summer

The Sunnyslope Historical Society’s museum will close for the summer on Sunday, June 11. However, the museum is available during June, July and August for groups that would like a tour.

Docents also will be available to open the museum, 737 E. Hatcher Road, for students or adults who would like to do research about the Sunnyslope area. The knowledgeable docents also can help direct their research; many are retired teachers.

The museum will officially reopen on Sept. 10. For more information, call the museum at 602-331-3150, or Bobbie at 602-944-2324, or Juanita at 602-299-3561.