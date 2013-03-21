Yoga for kids and a Disney-themed event

The Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center, 3110 E. Thunderbird Road, now offers yoga classes to kids, ages 5 to 12, on Thursdays at 5 p.m. Kids will learn various stretching and breathing techniques to get stronger and more flexible. The yoga classes are fun, challenging, and relaxing. Classes are 55 minutes in length. Cost is $86 per month. Advanced registration is required.

Dress the kids in their favorite Disney T-shirt or costume for a special Kids’ Night Out event, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Ages 3 to 14 will get to enjoy an exciting evening of gymnastics, dance, organized games, sports, jumping in a bounce house and on trampolines, obstacle courses, and then wind down the evening by watching a movie. Pizza and drinks will be served.

Cost for the Kids Night Out is $30 per child with a $5 off sibling discount. Advanced registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 602-992-5790 or visit www.arizonasunrays.com.