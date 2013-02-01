Pay library fines with food donation

Library customers can pay overdue fees and help restock the pantries of Valley food banks during Phoenix Public Library’s annual “Food for Fines,” April 7-21.

During “Food for Fines,” 50 cents will be deducted from a customer’s library account fees for each non-perishable food item donated at any of the city’s libraries. A maximum of $75 can be paid with donated food. Food must not be expired, perishable, homemade or require refrigeration.

Donated food will be distributed to St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance and Desert Mission Food Bank. For more information, call 602-262-4636 or visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.