Public input sought on proposed city budget

The city of Phoenix will host a series of community meetings this month to present the trial budget for 2018-19. Meetings in the North Central community include:

6 p.m. Monday, April 2 at the North Mountain Visitor Center, 12950 N. 7th St.

6 p.m. Thursday, April 5 at the Sunnyslope Community Center, 802 E. Vogel Ave.

6 p.m. Monday, April 9 in the Memorial Hall at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road

10:30 a.m. Monday, April 16 at the Devonshire Senior Center, 2802 E. Devonshire Ave.

Members of the Phoenix City Council and city management will be on hand to share details on the proposed budget, take feedback and to answer any questions. Residents can view details of the proposed budget in advance at www.phoenix.gov/budget. Materials also will be available at the meetings.

Residents can share their thoughts on the city’s budget by e-mailing budget.research@phoenix.gov.

After the community’s review, the city manager will present a revised budget to the Phoenix City Council on May 8. The council is expected to make a final decision on May 22. Formally, the mayor and city council will consider adopting a budget-balancing plan on June 6 and 20.

The approved plan will take effect July 1.