A personal struggle, a message of hope

North Central resident Lori Price has always had an interest in fitness, and particularly enjoys finding was to make fitness fun for children of all ages. Something she has achieved as co-owner of Flip Dunk Sports at 1515 E. Bethany Home Road.

But what many people may not know about Price is that she has personally struggled with a debilitating eating disorder. “I felt alone and like nobody could understand,” Price recalls. “I ended up going into treatment as an adult with three kids.”

That is why before she became a business owner, she first committed to raising awareness about this underreported mental illness that can have grave and long-lasting consequences.

By Teri Carnicelli

“Eating disorders are life threatening,” Price emphasizes. “They have [some of the] highest mortality rates of any mental illness.”

Gina Rich Hassett has been friends with Price for more than 20 years, ever since their sons started preschool together. “If you know Lori, talking about her struggles isn’t something that comes naturally for her. So for her to come forward and do what she is doing to bring awareness to eating disorders is just amazing,” Hassett says. “She has helped countless people; she is probably the most passionate person I know with the biggest heart.”

Price started the Phoenix NEDA Walk in 2011. NEDA (National Eating Disorders Association) reports that 10 million men, and 20 million women develop and eating disorder at some point in their lives, and that half of teen girls and a third of teen boys use unhealthy weight control behaviors.

“My goal is to spread awareness, help others not feel alone, and to let them know help is available,” Price says. And she has strong team of supporters in her corner, including her family.

“I have a really strong and amazing committee that helps with the walk every year,” Price says. “This makes chairing the walk and running Flip Dunk easier to manage. Also, at Flip Dunk my business partners are incredible—Malarie and Bob Woolf do a ton of the work, and they also help with the walk.”

The Phoenix NEDA Walk is set for 6-9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway. There will be a 1-mile walk through the zoo, with the Phoenix Suns Gorilla on hand to congratulate participants at the end of the walk. There also will be speakers, raffles, information booths, a kids crafts station, a DJ and refreshments. Teams have until 1 p.m. Feb. 23 to register. Or, you can make a pledge to an existing team, like Price’s. Her team name is “You’re More Than A Number.”

“Everyone knows somebody who’s been affected by an Eating Disorder, but because of NEDA, there is hope, prevention, cures, and improved access to quality care,” Price says.

For more information, visit: https://nedawalk.org/phoenix2018.