Family childcare center opens

Powerful Connections, Young Minds in the Making, LLC, is a new family childcare program near 7th Avenue and Glendale. The program is run by a mother-daughter team with a combined 30 years of experience.

Courtney Nyetrae is the director/teacher and holds a CDA (Child Development Associate), and Jacqui Schlosser is the back-up provider, who holds a master’s degree in ECE (Early Childhood Education). Together they set up a Reggio-inspired play and center-based learning environment, including an art studio and a nature playground.

The curriculum framework incorporates the Arizona Early Learning Standards and Infant Toddler Developmental Guidelines to ensure all children are prepared for kindergarten. The program will only take four children at the start (ages 3 months through 5 years), but is moving toward the process of licensing for up to 10 children.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with extended hours available. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are included and prepared on-site to ensure Child Nutrition Program requirements are met and any special dietary restrictions and family preferences are followed. Visit www.pc-youngminds.com for more information, and call 602-384-6933 for a tour.