‘A Matter of Balance’ class starts in January

Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. “A Matter of Balance” is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. HonorHealth presents this free eight-week course beginning 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at the Cowden Center on the John C. Lincoln Medical Center campus, 9202 N. 2nd St.

You will learn to view falls as controllable; set goals for increasing activity; make changes to decrease risks at home; and exercise to improve balance and strength. The course continues every Friday through March 9. Be sure you can commit to every class.

Space is limited; pre-registration is required. Call 623-580-5800 or visit http://HonorHealth.com/events.