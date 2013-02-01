North Central News

 
‘A Matter of Balance’ class starts in January

January 2018

Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. “A Matter of Balance” is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. HonorHealth presents this free eight-week course beginning 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at the Cowden Center on the John C. Lincoln Medical Center campus, 9202 N. 2nd St.

You will learn to view falls as controllable; set goals for increasing activity; make changes to decrease risks at home; and exercise to improve balance and strength. The course continues every Friday through March 9. Be sure you can commit to every class.

Space is limited; pre-registration is required. Call 623-580-5800 or visit http://HonorHealth.com/events.

