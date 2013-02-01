Bake special cakes for kids in foster care

For Goodness Cakes invites you to spread love, joy—and frosting. The nonprofit organization matches volunteers to make and hand-deliver birthday and academic graduation cakes to partner agencies that work with foster children and at-risk youth, who will then get it to them on their special day.

A new chapter of the organization has launched in the Phoenix Metro area, and volunteer bakers are being sought. After completing an orientation, you can go online to view the Task Calendar, with agency locations and delivery windows.

You don’t have to be a professional baker to participate. Even a simple box mix and pre-made icing, with some pre-made decorations from the store, will be enough to make these children and teens’ special day.

For more information, e-mail Leslie Nilsen at leslie@forgoodnesscakes.org, or visit www.forgoodnesscakes.org.