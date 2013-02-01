Get a lot of produce for a little money

The nonprofit Borderlands Food Bank holds a monthly “Produce on Wheels” distribution of slightly bruised or past-date fruits and vegetables that otherwise would have been dumped in a landfill. Donors who contribute $12 receive up to 70 pounds of seasonal produce at locations around the Valley each month.

Crossroads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave., will host Produce On Wheels from 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the parking lot. To learn more, visit www.borderlandsproducerescue.org.

If you don’t want to stand in line you can contribute $13 online ($12 for the produce box and $1 for the PayPal processing fee) per box and drive up to pick up (ID and PayPal receipt required) your pre-prepared produce boxes. Bring your ID and Paypal receipt. All Drive Up pre-pays must be received by the Thursday before the Saturday market, which in this case is Sept. 26. Register and pre-pay at https://bit.ly/2Nlfyg4.