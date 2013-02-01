Angels Trumpet adds second location, lounge

Local restaurateurs, Sharry & Mat Englehorn of Angels Trumpet Ale House in downtown Phoenix last year opened a second location at 2339 N. 44th St.

This location shares the same building with the couple’s other passion project, a craft cocktail lounge named Tall Glass. Housed inside a stylishly restored, revitalized Mid-Century modern space that was formerly a Sears Auto Center, Angels Trumpet Arcadia/Tall Glass is located inside the Arcadia Crossing shopping center on the southeast corner of 44th Street and Thomas Road.

“We live right around the corner, so we’ve had our eye on this building for years,” says Sharry. She added the couple wanted to create a “fun and welcoming all-day hangout, where you can pop in for a tasty lunch or sip drinks on the patio and watch the sun set on Camelback Mountain.”

The new location of Angels Trumpet features the same food menu and casual indoor-outdoor layout as the original. Not to mention Angels Trumpet’s signature (and ever-changing) selection of local and national craft beers available on tap, with today’s offerings written on an oversized slate chalkboard.

Carved into the west side of the building, Tall Glass will be a separate craft cocktail lounge with its own entrance and extensive menu of craft cocktails, including spirits from craft beer distilleries such as Rouge Spirits and Cutwater Spirits (founded by San Diego’s Ballast Point brewery). Here, guests will be able to belly up to the 40-seat island-style bar, relax in a cozy booth, or unwind on an outdoor patio. Serving a compact menu of gourmet bar bites, Tall Glass guests will also be able to order from the entire Angels Trumpet food menu.

For more information and insider specials, follow Angels Trumpet on Facebook and Instagram @angelstrumpetalehouse and Twitter @angeltrumpetale.