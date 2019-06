A group to help deal with grief

Are you dealing with the loss of a loved one and struggling to find a way to cope? A Grief Support Group meets 4:30-6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month at Central United Methodist Church, 1875 N. Central Ave.

The group is free to attend and open to anyone seeking support. For more information, contact the church office at 602-258-8048 or cumc.office@centralumc.com.