Bookstore, libraries offer storytimes

Half Price Books at 2102 E. Camelback Road, offers Storytime Sundays the first Sunday of every month at 1 p.m. Parents can bring their children to read and listen to stories. To learn more, visit hpb.com.

At the Yucca Library at 5648 N. 15th Ave., Family Storytime will take place from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17. A Bilingual Family Storytime will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 17 at Acacia Library at 750 E. Townley Ave. To learn more about the Phoenix Public Library programs visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.